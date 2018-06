https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2F8duffels2mutts%2Fvideos%2F1179954165474995%2F&show_text=1&width=560

Words can not express how much we have loved Lake Titicaca. Many people have been waiting for a comparison of the Peru side versus the Bolivia side. 691 more words