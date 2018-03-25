Posted on by 8duffels2mutts

Why We Chose to Pursue #VanLife

Why do you want to live in your car? Won’t you miss your home? Where will your kids sleep? What will you eat? What about school? Don’t you need a job? What about a doctor? Where will you get your mail? Is this safe? Is this healthy? Wait- You have dogs, too?! Are you crazy?

These are just a tiny fraction of the questions we were asked when we decided to start this journey. That is, to move into our Landcruiser and travel full-time as a nomadic family. As we travel, the same questions in many variations resurface over and over again. We enjoy the conversation most of the time, encourage the questions, are even pleased to share our viewpoints. Occasionally there are people that we must laugh at or simply walk away from. But, overall, it is fun to let people in on the big mystery.

Read the full story on our NEW blogsite:

https://8duffels2mutts.com/?s=why+we+chose+vanlife

 

