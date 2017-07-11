Posted on by 8duffels2mutts

Follow Our Nomadic #Vanlife Family

We are traveling South America in our “van”! 2 crazy parents, 2 kids under 5, and 2 large mutts! We are 10 weeks into our travels.  We have been in Ecuador for the first stretch and will soon be on our way to Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Argentina, and beyond!

We have moved to a new domain and will no longer be seen in the Word Press Reader on a regular basis. If you are exclusively a WordPress follower, you will no longer see our posts.

To keep following our adventures, please join us at 8duffels2mutts.com and facebook.com/8duffels2mutts.

Views from the Lodge
Painted Bamboo Huts on the Beaches of San Clement, Ecuador.

 

