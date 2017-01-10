I sat up in the stillness of the night, taking in a deep breath of the brisk, tonic air. The moon seeped through the clouds, sending a glow across the curtain of condensation that clung to the windows. I watched as one tiny sliver of rain lost its footing and slid down the glass like…
The Whisper of the Universe
The universe is calling. Can you hear her? The voice is pure and delicate. Like the sweet whisper of morning dew as it rests on the first flowers of spring. Her message is clear, mirroring the hints from a sunbeam that refracts against the crystal gem of water. Enlightenment has begun. How much more time…
The Bride of Cotopaxi
As our humble, able red truck crackled along the crunchy mud roads, our children hung from the windows breathing in the thick, foggy air. It smelled of mint and eucalyptus, pine and grass, wet soil and spring blooms. The silence ached in our ears like the space in time after the last note of a…
They Call Me Magma
Our adventures have begun! Well, perhaps we should say that our adventures have advanced! We have been living and exploring in Ecuador for over a year now. The year has been so grand that we decided it was time to step it up a notch. We have become comfortable with trotting around a third world…
We Don’t Need Rockets to Visit Volcanoes
The house is buzzing with preparations. Half hazard organization in carefully laid piles amidst the chaos that is typical of a house run by toddlers. Rainbows colored puddle jumpers, freshly folded jeans, and fuzzy alpaca sweaters that smell like an old closet. Four carefully planned backpacks, a gifted picnic basket, and small bag of dog…
Inspire Spontaneity. Invite Mystery. Indulge Adventure.
“Click. Click. Jangle. Jangle,” whisper the keys as they tango in his fingertips. The ignition tilts into place and our new cat purrs into submission. I glance through the corner of my big, square frames as a smile sneaks across my face. My husband catches my eye and offers a little wink, as we pull onto…
Living on the Edge: Life After One Year in Ecuador
“You shouldn’t go,” they said. But, we went anyway. “This is crazy, they pleaded”. But, we had heard that before. “We will miss you,” they cried. And they do. We miss them, too. It has been one year since we packed up our cozy life in wintry, Iowa to trade it in for something new….
8 Duffels & 2 Mutts receives The Versatile Blogger Award
To receive recognition is a form of validation for the perseverance towards my passionate pursuits. To gain this achievement from my peers is a compliment in its highest form. I am honored to accept the 2017 Versatile Blogger Award. The Versatile Blogger Award is granted to bloggers by other bloggers. The purpose is to spotlight…
Dandelions and Daisies Don’t Live on Mars
Our wheels cracked over the crumbling rocks as they smushed into the soft, rich soil beneath the Jeep. I pushed my nose out the window to breathe in the crisp, clean air. I pulled the soft, furry edges of my alpaca wool jacket closer to my ears. The door creaked open as I slid out…
Salty Kisses and Starlight Wishes
We lay together in the inky, cobalt darkness beneath the freckled twilight sky. Our backs pressed to the plush sandy blanket beneath the golden mountains of San Clemente, Ecuador. As close as we could possibly be, cheek to cheek against our tangled mess of sea- breeze teased hair. My little ones and me. Only two…
I Say Zapatos, You Say Zapotes
So it happens that I have come to find a certain fondness for one particular fruit stand over the rest. It certainly isn’t one anyone else would notice. Especially not in this region of Ecuador; where every imaginable dusty street corner is home to one. And then some. Fruit is everywhere here and I am…
Raising Cinderella
This is the longest I have ever gone without writing since this blog began. The time swept by in one fell sweep, carrying me seamlessly from one year into the next. Yet tangling me in too many projects to keep up with them all. The sudden rush of chaos had nothing to do with chasing…